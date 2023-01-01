ACT Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $214.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $308.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

