Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

ADEX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,239. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

