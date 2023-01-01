Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Adshares has a total market cap of $43.64 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00007455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00027561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004318 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002514 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,588 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

