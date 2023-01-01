Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

