Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) Insider Purchases £10,400 in Stock

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) insider Enrico Cipro Vanni bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £10,400 ($12,551.29).

Advanced Oncotherapy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. Advanced Oncotherapy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 40 ($0.48). The company has a market cap of £71.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

