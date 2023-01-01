aelf Hits Market Capitalization of $82.77 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $82.77 million and $9.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004310 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007451 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,488,946 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

