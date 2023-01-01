Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVTE shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of AVTE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. 137,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,724. The stock has a market cap of $715.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $35,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $35,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $25,341.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,228 shares of company stock worth $1,634,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

