AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 410,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MITT. Jonestrading decreased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE MITT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 250,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,909. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.92%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

