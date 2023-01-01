AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AGRI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

