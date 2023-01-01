Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 206.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.19 and a 200 day moving average of $262.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

