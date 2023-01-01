Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €155.00 ($164.89) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($147.87) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($161.70) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

Airbus stock opened at €111.02 ($118.11) on Wednesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($106.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.83.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.