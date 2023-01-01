AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Update

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AirTrip Stock Performance

EOVBF remained flat at 13.00 on Friday. AirTrip has a 52-week low of 13.00 and a 52-week high of 13.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AirTrip in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,400.00 price target for the company.

AirTrip Company Profile

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

