Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
