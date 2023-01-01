Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Albemarle by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $216.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.77 and a 200-day moving average of $256.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

