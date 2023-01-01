Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $39.77 million and $6.75 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

