Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the November 30th total of 221,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

ASPS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. 305,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

