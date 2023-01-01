Amaze World Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77.38 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Amaze World has a market cap of $46.06 million and $77.38 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00005142 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

