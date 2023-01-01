Amgen (AMG) Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Amgen has a market cap of $107.36 million and $25,384.74 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amgen has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Amgen token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00006529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11763791 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,596.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

