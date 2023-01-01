Amgen (AMG) Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Amgen has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00006744 BTC on popular exchanges. Amgen has a market cap of $110.56 million and approximately $15,533.91 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11763791 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,596.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

