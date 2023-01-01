Amgen (AMG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $110.76 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $110.76 million and $20,840.09 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Amgen token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00006745 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002752 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00462209 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.93 or 0.03001739 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.19 or 0.29576624 BTC.
About Amgen
Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Amgen
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
