AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,944 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $53,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.