AMI Asset Management Corp Has $39.94 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

NYSE:MA opened at $347.73 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

