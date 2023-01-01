AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,988 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $22,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE WST opened at $235.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $472.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

