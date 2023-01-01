AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 7,870 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $146.55 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

