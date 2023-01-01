AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 78,737 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,737 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.12% of Upwork worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Upwork by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.43. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $473,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,359 shares of company stock valued at $759,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

