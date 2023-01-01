AMI Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

