AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,187 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Vision by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

