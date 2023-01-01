Amp 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Amp has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a market cap of $112.19 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002868 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00462621 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.45 or 0.02924779 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,913.43 or 0.29603002 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Amp Token Trading
