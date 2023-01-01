Ampleforth Governance Token Price Reaches $2.87 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $43.18 million and $2.39 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00017321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00461158 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.90 or 0.02946839 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,885.83 or 0.29509376 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.