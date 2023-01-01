Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Target Price at $27.96

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.96.

Several research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

AXTA opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $10,635,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.