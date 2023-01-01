Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $20.19

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $52,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 49,900.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $784.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.98. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

