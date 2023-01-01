Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $20.19

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.19.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat
In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat Price Performance
NASDAQ BYND opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $784.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.98. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Meat (BYND)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.