Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$25.41

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.41.

GEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.35%.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total transaction of C$142,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,840.49.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.