Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $31.27

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.27.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,235,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,986,000 after purchasing an additional 230,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,782,000 after purchasing an additional 305,766 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kohl’s by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,676,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

