Analysts Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $139.56

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Display by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $178.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

