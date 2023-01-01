Analysts Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Target Price at $33.50

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veru in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the second quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Veru by 18.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its stake in Veru by 70.0% in the first quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERU opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.33. Veru has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 212.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veru will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.

