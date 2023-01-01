Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned 3.00% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

