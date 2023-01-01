Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.89.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
