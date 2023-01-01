APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APG shares. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

APi Group Price Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. APi Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

