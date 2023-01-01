Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 93,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,362. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,871.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

