Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 93,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,362. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
