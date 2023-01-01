Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

About Aptose Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $272,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.