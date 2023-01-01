Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
