Ardor Hits Market Cap of $69.03 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $69.03 million and $7.07 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065446 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00056956 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024281 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007710 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001517 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003221 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
