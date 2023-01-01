Ardor Price Down 9.1% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Ardor has a market cap of $68.99 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065209 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00057784 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024385 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007648 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003150 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
