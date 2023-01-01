Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,465,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 387,904 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

