Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $40.81 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $40.81 million and $3.41 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00027566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004320 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004291 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,121,496 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

