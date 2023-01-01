Arweave Price Tops $6.32 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Arweave has a market cap of $211.11 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.32 or 0.00037941 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,662.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00578527 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00247215 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000599 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
