ASD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.73 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. ASD has a market cap of $36.15 million and $1.73 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00227510 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05439748 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,780,308.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

