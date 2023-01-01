ASD One Day Volume Reaches $1.81 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. ASD has a total market capitalization of $35.99 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00036945 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00227130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,780,308.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/."

