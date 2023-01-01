ASD Price Hits $0.0548 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 10% against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $36.20 million and $1.77 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037476 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00226926 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05439748 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,780,308.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

