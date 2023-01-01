Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 35.1% in December

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

ASHTY opened at $226.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $342.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.29) to GBX 5,000 ($60.34) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.19) to GBX 6,000 ($72.41) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,606.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

