Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 0.9 %

AUBN traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $23.00. 3,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $80.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

