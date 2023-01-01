Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Reaches $121.22 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Audius has a total market capitalization of $121.22 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

